India Opt To Bowl In 3rd T20I - Sanju Samson Among 3 Left Out

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I toss update: In the third T20I of the ongoing India-Australia series, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The decision comes on the back of favorable bowling conditions and the team’s confidence in chasing targets on this surface.

For India, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav have been left out of the playing XI. It’s a surprising call, especially for Sanju, who recently struck brilliant hundreds in the T20I series against South Africa.

After being pushed down the order to accommodate Shubman Gill, Sanju had said he was willing to bat anywhere for the team - yet now finds himself excluded from this match altogether.

India will look to capitalize on early movement and restrict Australia to a manageable total, while the visitors aim to put up a strong score. Both teams have made key tactical changes as they eye crucial momentum in this encounter.

Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

What Captains said...

Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in.

Mitch Marsh: It's a belter of a wicket. Want to get off to a good start and post a big total. We have just the one change - Abbott is in for Hazlewood.

