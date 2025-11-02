Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Opt To Bowl In 3rd T20I - Sanju Samson Among 3 Left Out

India Opt To Bowl In 3rd T20I - Sanju Samson Among 3 Left Out

For India, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav have been left out of the playing XI.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I toss update: In the third T20I of the ongoing India-Australia series, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The decision comes on the back of favorable bowling conditions and the team’s confidence in chasing targets on this surface.

For India, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Kuldeep Yadav have been left out of the playing XI. It’s a surprising call, especially for Sanju, who recently struck brilliant hundreds in the T20I series against South Africa.

After being pushed down the order to accommodate Shubman Gill, Sanju had said he was willing to bat anywhere for the team - yet now finds himself excluded from this match altogether. 

India will look to capitalize on early movement and restrict Australia to a manageable total, while the visitors aim to put up a strong score. Both teams have made key tactical changes as they eye crucial momentum in this encounter.

Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

What Captains said...

Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bowl first. The ball will come on nicely to the bat in the 2nd innings. Happy to take it one game at a time. We have three changes - Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come in.

Mitch Marsh: It's a belter of a wicket. Want to get off to a good start and post a big total. We have just the one change - Abbott is in for Hazlewood.

Also on ABP Live | IND W vs SA W Final Weather: Rain Likely Play Spoilsport In Navi Mumbai

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Sanju Samson AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Kuldeep Yadav Breaking News Harshit Rana India Vs Australia T20 Series ABP Live IND Vs AUS 3rd T20I Toss Update
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Cricket
IND-W vs SA-W WC Final: What's ₹125 Crore Buzz All About?
IND-W vs SA-W WC Final: What's ₹125 Crore Buzz All About?
States
From ‘100% Pak Agent' To 'Unfit To Rule’: Himanta-Gogoi Clash Intensifies
From ‘100% Pak Agent' To 'Unfit To Rule’: Himanta-Gogoi Clash Intensifies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget