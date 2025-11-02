Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND W vs SA W Final Weather: Rain Likely Play Spoilsport In Navi Mumbai

IND W vs SA W Final Weather: Rain Likely Play Spoilsport In Navi Mumbai

Weather could play a key role in IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup final. According to AccuWeather, there is a strong chance of rain showers between 4 PM and 7 PM.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India women vs South Africa women weather update: Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa will take place tomorrow, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When these two sides met earlier in the league stage, it turned out to be a nail-biter, with South Africa edging out India by three wickets. This time, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be eager to settle the score and lift India’s first-ever World Cup trophy.

Before the action begins, here’s a look at what the weather forecast suggests for the big final.

Navi Mumbai Weather Update for IND W vs SA W Final

The weather could play a key role in the final. According to AccuWeather, there is a strong chance of rain showers between 4 PM and 7 PM, with over 50% probability of precipitation. The evening temperature is expected to hover around 25°C, and cloudy conditions may persist throughout the match.

Humidity levels are likely to be high, which means dew could significantly influence the second innings. As a result, the toss might become a decisive factor, with teams preferring to bowl first under lights.

Pitch and Scoring Trends at DY Patil Stadium

The DY Patil Stadium has hosted four matches so far in this World Cup. In the earlier games, Sri Lanka defended 203 runs against Bangladesh, and India defeated New Zealand by 53 runs at the same venue. One of India’s matches against Bangladesh, however, was abandoned due to rain.

Notably, the semifinal between India and Australia at this ground saw Team India chase down a massive 339-run target, marking the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history. Given the batting-friendly conditions, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards if the weather permits a full match.

Also on ABP Live | Highest Team Total And Biggest Successful Chase In World Cup Final History

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa IND W VS SA W IND Vs SA Rain Womens World Cup Final IND W Vs SA W Final Weather
