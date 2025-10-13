IND vs WI Test: Rahul, Sudharsan Lead The Chase, India On 63/1 At Stumps On Day 4

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The second IND vs WI Test match, being played in New Delhi, will head into the final day as India look to reach the winning score of 121.

After getting bowled out on 248, West Indies were asked to bat again courtesy of a Follow-On imposed by Shubman Gill's side. In response, they scored 390 runs in the second innings, setting up a decent total to defend.

Interestingly, they were also able to send Yashasvi Jaiswal back on just 8 runs when India came out to chase. That said, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan appear to have stabilized things.

Justin Greaves' 50 Drags West Indies To 390

John Campbell and Shai Hope held the fort on Day 3, and then batted strongly early in the morning today. Both reached their tons, the former 115 and the latter 103.

However, once they were gone, the West Indies looked to be in trouble again. They lost quick wickets were 311/9 at one point.

This was when Justin Greaves took charge formed a solid partnership with Jayden Seales. The home side struggled to dismiss the tailenders, who kept the scoreboard ticking.

Greaves scored 50 runs, and Seales finished on 32 as he handed over a catch to Washington Sundar off Jasprit Bumrah, which brought an end to their innings at 390.

India Suffered Early Setback

KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the chase for India, and while both would have hoped to stick around for the rest of the day, Jaiswal, who scored 175 in the first innings, was sent back on just 8 runs.

This could have meant trouble for India, but Rahul and Sai Sudharsan took things in their stride, wrapping up Day 4 with 63 runs on the board.

India now need 58 runs to win this Test match on the last day. West Indies, on the other hand, need to bowl them out to win or hold them behind the target to salvage a draw.