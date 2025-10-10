Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketEmpty Stands At IND vs WI 2nd Test In Delhi Highlight 'Virat Kohli' Factor

Empty Stands At IND vs WI 2nd Test In Delhi Highlight 'Virat Kohli' Factor

Low turnout at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second IND vs WI Test match sparks chatter online, many hold the absence of Virat Kohli as the reason.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The second India vs West Indies Test match is currently underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the hosts batting first.

This is the first Test match at this venue in two-and-a-half years, but most of the stands were seen with extremely low attendance as the game commenced at 9:30 AM. 

Naturally, several fans pointed out to the absence of Virat Kohli, who retired from the format earlier this year. This is India's first Test series at home since Kohli's retirement. 

Internet Reacts To Low Attendance In IND vs WI Test

Several fans compared the scenes to when the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw packed stands during Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy, a domestic tournament. 

However, it must be noted that the crowd appears to be building gradually as the day progresses. West Indies isn't a very strong opponent in Tests at this moment, which could be another reason for the relativlely low turnout.

Additionally, the tickets to Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy game from earlier this year were free of cost, which was likely a big factor in the sizeable attendance for a domestic match.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Kohli India Vs West Indies Arun Jaitley Stadium IND Vs WI Delhi Test Match Empty Stands Test Match Ind Vs Wi Empty Seats
