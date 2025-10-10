Empty Stands At IND vs WI 2nd Test In Delhi Highlight 'Virat Kohli' Factor

The second India vs West Indies Test match is currently underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the hosts batting first.

This is the first Test match at this venue in two-and-a-half years, but most of the stands were seen with extremely low attendance as the game commenced at 9:30 AM.

Naturally, several fans pointed out to the absence of Virat Kohli, who retired from the format earlier this year. This is India's first Test series at home since Kohli's retirement.

Internet Reacts To Low Attendance In IND vs WI Test

Several fans compared the scenes to when the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw packed stands during Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy, a domestic tournament.

Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma was the reason for crowd

Indian team always had big stars, Sachin, Dhoni, Ganguly who were crowd pullers

Crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium between India vs West Indies Test match.



Crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Ranji match.



Crowd for the Ranji Match when Virat Kohli played in Delhi last time (more crowd than today's Ind vs WI match)



However, it must be noted that the crowd appears to be building gradually as the day progresses. West Indies isn't a very strong opponent in Tests at this moment, which could be another reason for the relativlely low turnout.

Good crowd building on Day 1, hopefully more in 3rd session and Saturday + Sunday.

Additionally, the tickets to Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy game from earlier this year were free of cost, which was likely a big factor in the sizeable attendance for a domestic match.