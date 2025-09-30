Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs WI Test Match: Ahmedabad Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

India gears up to face West Indies in a two-match Test series starting October 2 in Ahmedabad. Check out the venue's general pitch conditions and weather forecast.

Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
After dominating the Asia Cup, India will switch from T20 to the Test format, taking on West Indies in two matches at home.

The first IND vs WI Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and Kuldeep Yadav (one of the selected players) have flown to Ahmedabad after Asia Cup concluded.

The first match is scheduled to start from October 2, 2025, and needless to say, fans are eager to watch their favorite players back in action. As we wait for the Test to begin, let's take a look at how the pitch at Ahmedabad generally behaves, and what the weather forecast suggests.

IND vs WI: Ahmedabad Pitch Report 

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was seen favoring batsmen during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). However, many months have passed since the T20 league concluded, and the wicket might not behave the same way in red-ball cricket.

Early on, the pitch is generally hard and flat, offering good bounce and carry. This benefits fast bowlers, especially in overcast conditions or during morning sessions when movement is more likely.

IND vs WI Test Match: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

Interestingly, the weather forecast a high probability of precipitation on October 2, the first day of the India vs West Indies Test match. 

The skies are expected to be clearer for the next few days, still though, with moderate chances of rain.

India vs West Indies: Test Series Squads

IND - Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

WI - Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
