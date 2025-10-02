IND vs WI Live Streaming: How To Watch First Test Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After lifting the Asia Cup, India are back in the whites for a two-match Test series against the West Indies at home.

The first match is being played in Ahmedabad. Here's where fans can catch the action live:

IND vs WI: When and Where to watch Test Match

Where to watch IND vs WI Live Streaming

The first Test match between India and West Indies is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Where to watch IND vs WI TV Broadcast

The TV Broadcast of the India vs West Indies Test match is available on the Star Sports Network channels.

India vs West Indies: Test Match Time

The Test match kicked-off at 9:30 am IST. The play is scheduled to begin at this time on all days of the match.

Quite a few names from India's Asia Cup winning unit have been featured in the squad for this two-match Test series, such as Shubman Gill, captain of the team, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs WI Test Match: Playing XI

These are the players who will be in action in the first Test match:

India - Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharshan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies - Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (C), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

The travelling team won the toss earlier this morning, and asked the hosts to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj (highest wicket-taker from the Anderson-Tendular Trophy) opened the innings for India.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and John Campbell have been sent as the opening batsmen for the West Indies.

Also check: Asia Cup Trophy Row: BCCI Raises 'Strong Objection' At ACC Meeting, Mohsin Naqvi Remains Defiant — Report