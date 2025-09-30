Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Trophy Row: BCCI Raises 'Strong Objection' At ACC Meeting, Mohsin Naqvi Remains Defiant — Report

The BCCI has reportedly taken a strong stance against the Indian team not being handed the Asia Cup trophy after their victory over Pakistan in the final.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 07:38 PM (IST)
After beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan's Interior Minister (who also happens to be the ACC President), Mohsin Naqvi.

This resulted in the Indian team not being handed the trophy at all on the night. While this didn't deter the newly crowned champions from celebrating, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now reportedly raised strong objection on the trophy not being handed over to the Men in Blue in an ACC meeting.

According to a report by IANS, The BCCI expressed strong disapproval regarding the decision to withhold the Asia Cup trophy from the winning team, and has demanded that it must be handed over to them.

BCCI Take Tough Stance Against Asia Cup Trophy Snub

As per the report, Rajiv Shukla, who represented the BCCI at this ACC meet, question Naqvi over the matter, stating that the trophy was nobody's personal property:

Why was the trophy not handed over to the winning team? The ACC trophy is not the personal property of any individual,

The report further states that the ACC chief claimed there was no written communication of the trophy not being accepted from him, however, the Indian cricket board has demanded that it must be handed over to them, or they would collect it directly:

"The trophy must be handed over to us. If needed, we will collect it directly from the ACC office."

Nevertheless, Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly refused to do so, which has prompted preparations from the BCCI to file an official complaint before the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs PAK Asia Cup India Asia Cup Asia Cup Final India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Trophy India Asia Cup Trophy Asia Cup Controversy Asia Cup Trophy Snub
