Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan's Interior Minister (who also happens to be the ACC President), Mohsin Naqvi.

This resulted in the Indian team not being handed the trophy at all on the night. While this didn't deter the newly crowned champions from celebrating, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now reportedly raised strong objection on the trophy not being handed over to the Men in Blue in an ACC meeting.

According to a report by IANS, The BCCI expressed strong disapproval regarding the decision to withhold the Asia Cup trophy from the winning team, and has demanded that it must be handed over to them.

BCCI Take Tough Stance Against Asia Cup Trophy Snub

The BCCI raised strong objections at the ACC meeting over the decision not to hand over the trophy to the Indian team and the drama created by ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the post-match presentation ceremony, sources told IANS.



Rajeev Shukla, who represented the BCCI at the… pic.twitter.com/uodLtrdgQD — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2025

As per the report, Rajiv Shukla, who represented the BCCI at this ACC meet, question Naqvi over the matter, stating that the trophy was nobody's personal property:

“Why was the trophy not handed over to the winning team? The ACC trophy is not the personal property of any individual,”

The report further states that the ACC chief claimed there was no written communication of the trophy not being accepted from him, however, the Indian cricket board has demanded that it must be handed over to them, or they would collect it directly:

"The trophy must be handed over to us. If needed, we will collect it directly from the ACC office."

Sources said the BCCI made its position clear during the meeting: “The trophy must be handed over to us. If needed, we will collect it directly from the ACC office.”



However, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi remained defiant, suggesting the matter should be discussed further. The BCCI,… — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2025

Nevertheless, Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly refused to do so, which has prompted preparations from the BCCI to file an official complaint before the International Cricket Council (ICC).