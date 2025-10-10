India Elect To Bat First In IND vs WI 2nd Test

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against West Indies.

After a fruitful game for pacers in Ahmedabad, attention now turns to black-soil surface in Delhi, where spinners are expected to take centre stage.

Shubman Gill, after winning the toss, said: We will bat first, the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1. Just want to stay consistent and repeating the performance from the previous match is what I'm looking for. Not much, I'm the same person, more responsibility and I love it. Same team for us.

Windies skipper Roston Chase: We were batting first as well, the pitch looks dry, so not too worried. We've had some big discussions as a batting group, look to bat the whole day, the entire 90 overs. Look to bat consistently - two changes for uus, Brandon King and Johann Layne out, Anderson Phillip and Tevim Imlach in - he's from Guyana and is used to these sort of surfaces. I just think we need to stay positive, in the present, and just play every ball on merit and not worry about what's happened before. Yeah, two changes from the King out and Johann Layne out, Tevim Imlach in and Anderson Phillip in. Just take that Anderson Phillip with the new ball, he's a good new ball bowler. We think we need to strike early with the new ball. And also - Imlach - he's a good player of spin coming from Guyana and used to these kind of low turning tracks. So we think he'll be a good fit for this wicket.

Historically, turning wickets have tested West Indies, and India’s spin attack will look to capitalize on these conditions to maintain their upper hand.

With the batting unit firing on all cylinders and bowling lineup looking balanced, India seem well placed for another commanding performance. The key question, though, is whether West Indies can show greater resilience and mount a stronger challenge in this encounter.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.