India vs South Africa In Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

After 30 intense matches, rain interruptions, and several last-over thrillers, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 has reached its grand conclusion and it’s a dream final that few predicted.

India and South Africa, the third and fourth-placed teams from the league stage, have battled their way past giants to earn a shot at the trophy.

Both sides scripted unforgettable semi-final victories. India stunned defending champions Australia in Navi Mumbai with a fearless display, while South Africa outclassed England in what has been their finest World Cup campaign to date.

Now, two teams chasing their maiden world title are set to face off in a blockbuster finale at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

IND vs SA Final - Key Details

Match: India vs South Africa, ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Toss Time: 2:30 PM IST

Match Start: 3:00 PM IST

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

The DY Patil Stadium, which hosted India’s dramatic semi-final win, is expected to be packed once again, with fans eager to see history unfold.

India’s Road to Final

India booked their spot in the final with a remarkable chase against Australia, shattering records and expectations alike. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were the stars of the show, leading India’s comeback after a shaky start. Their win not only ended Australia’s incredible streak of 15 consecutive ODI World Cup victories but also reignited belief in India’s ability to perform under pressure on the biggest stage.

South Africa’s Journey

South Africa delivered a commanding performance in their semi-final against England to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final. Their success has been built on balance and discipline - with Marizanne Kapp spearheading the bowling attack and captain Laura Wolvaardt anchoring the batting lineup with consistency and flair.

A New Champion Awaits

For the first time in history, neither England nor Australia will feature in a Women’s World Cup final. Now, India or South Africa will become only the fourth nation to etch their name on the coveted trophy.