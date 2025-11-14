Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa Tests: Head-To-Head Record, Best Performers, Key Stats

India vs South Africa Tests: Head-To-Head Record, Best Performers, Key Stats

Check out head-to-head and other key stats between India and South Africa in Test cricket as the two sides battle in Kolkata, writing a new chapter in this rivalry.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
The India vs South Africa Test cricket rivalry has been a historic one, dating all the way back to 1991. 

Many memorable moments and performances have come out of these fixtures, across some of the most iconic venues in this sport.

The Proteas are, notably, in India at the moment for a two-match Test series, the first of which is now underway. As we wait the next few days for the result, let's take a look at a statistical comparison of the two sides in the longest format of the game.

IND vs SA Tests: Complete Head-To-Head Record

India and South Africa have competed in 44 Test matches so far (excluding the currently-on first clash in Kolkata). Here's how the head-to-head record stands:

India - Won 16

South Africa - Won 18

Draws - 10

In the last five series, things stand 2-2 between the sides, with one match (the most recent of their encounters) ending in a draw.

IND vs SA Tests: Best Performers

1) Top Run Scorers

India's Sachin Tendulkar is the all-time top run-scorer in these fixtures, followed by South African legend Jacques Kallis. Here are the top 5:

1) Sachin Tendulkar - 1,741 runs

2) Jacques Kallis - 1,734 runs

3) Hashim Amla - 1,528 runs

4) Virat Kohli - 1,408 runs

5) AB de Villiers - 1,334 runs

2) Top Wicket Takers

India leads this stat as well, thanks to Anil Kumble taking 80+ wickets, followed by the Proteas' veteran fast bowler, Dale Steyn.

1) Anil Kumble - 84 wickets

2) Dale Steyn - 65 

3) Javagal Srinath - 64

4) Harbhajan Singh - 60

5) Mourne Morkel - 58

Neither of these players play Test cricket anymore, so both sides can be considered somewhat inexperienced against each other. 

More importantly, this is South Africa's first tour of India after six years, and so the new squad is in a fairly uncharted territory.

This series also plays a crucial role in the early standings of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) dynamics, where the home side stands just ahead of the reigning champions on the table.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 09:43 AM (IST)
