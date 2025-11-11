Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa Test: Security Measures Tightened, Kolkata On High Alert After Delhi Blast

India vs South Africa Test: Security Measures Tightened, Kolkata On High Alert After Delhi Blast

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reportedly said that enhanced measures are being implemented across the city. The IND vs SA 1st Test match starts in a few days.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Security has been significantly heightened in Kolkata ahead of the India vs South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens, following the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The highly anticipated match, which is scheduled to start in a few days, appears to have prompted the Kolkata Police to move into high alert mode.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reportedly said that enhanced measures are being implemented across the city.

Furthermore, a senior police official reportedly added, “We are on high alert. Keeping in mind the blast in Delhi, special and additional security arrangements are being made. The Special Task Force (STF) will also be deployed along with the police.

IND vs SA 1st Test Starts November 14, 2025

In preparation, Kolkata Police have begun a thorough review of the Eden Gardens stadium’s security setup and the surrounding areas.

A coordination meeting between Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials and the Police Commissioner is scheduled for Tuesday to finalize safety protocols for the opening Test of the series.

Sources reveal that additional forces will be stationed in and around Eden Gardens, while officers will closely monitor crowd movement throughout the city.

Given the stadium’s proximity to key landmarks like the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Raj Bhavan, Calcutta High Court, and All India Radio, it has been categorized as a high-security zone.

Spectators To Undergo Multiple Security Checks

Spectators will undergo multiple checks using metal detectors, and plainclothes personnel will remain deployed inside and outside the venue. Entry with bags or suspicious items will not be permitted.

Security has also been tightened at hotels housing both teams. Reports suggest that India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir might postpone his planned visit to Kalighat Temple due to the current security situation.

The city’s law enforcement agencies remain on full alert to ensure the Test match proceeds without incident. 

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eden Gardens Bengal Police India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Test India Vs South Africa Test Delhi Blast KOLKATA Kolkata High Alert Kolkata Cricket
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Election 2025
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
Cities
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Now Severe; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Advertisement

Videos

Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Red Fort Blast: Pulwama’s Umar and Tariq Deny Buying Haryana-Registered i20, Family Claims Innocence
Breaking: Massive Probe Underway in Red Fort Blast, 8 Arrested, NSG and NIA Intensify Search
Breaking: Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet on Red Fort Blast Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget