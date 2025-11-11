Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Security has been significantly heightened in Kolkata ahead of the India vs South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens, following the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The highly anticipated match, which is scheduled to start in a few days, appears to have prompted the Kolkata Police to move into high alert mode.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reportedly said that enhanced measures are being implemented across the city.

Furthermore, a senior police official reportedly added, “We are on high alert. Keeping in mind the blast in Delhi, special and additional security arrangements are being made. The Special Task Force (STF) will also be deployed along with the police.”

IND vs SA 1st Test Starts November 14, 2025

In preparation, Kolkata Police have begun a thorough review of the Eden Gardens stadium’s security setup and the surrounding areas.

A coordination meeting between Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials and the Police Commissioner is scheduled for Tuesday to finalize safety protocols for the opening Test of the series.

Sources reveal that additional forces will be stationed in and around Eden Gardens, while officers will closely monitor crowd movement throughout the city.

Given the stadium’s proximity to key landmarks like the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Raj Bhavan, Calcutta High Court, and All India Radio, it has been categorized as a high-security zone.

Spectators To Undergo Multiple Security Checks

Spectators will undergo multiple checks using metal detectors, and plainclothes personnel will remain deployed inside and outside the venue. Entry with bags or suspicious items will not be permitted.

Security has also been tightened at hotels housing both teams. Reports suggest that India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir might postpone his planned visit to Kalighat Temple due to the current security situation.

The city’s law enforcement agencies remain on full alert to ensure the Test match proceeds without incident.