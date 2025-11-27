Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs South Africa ODIs: Date, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Info

India vs South Africa ODIs: Date, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Info

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team in IND vs SA ODIs. Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain, and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been added to the squad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs South Africa ODI Series dates, timings, venues, live streaming: Following the conclusion of Test series, the Indian cricket team will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting November 30, 2025.

With Shubman Gill sidelined due to injury and Shreyas Iyer unavailable as vice-captain, KL Rahul will lead the Indian team. Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain, and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been added to the squad.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: The series opener will be held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30, with the match beginning at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: The second match is scheduled for December 3 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, starting at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: The final ODI will take place on December 6 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, with a 1:30 PM IST start.

India vs South Africa ODIs - All you need to know

IND vs SA 1st ODI

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa ODI Series - Live Streaming, Telecast details

When and where to watch IND vs SA ODI series live streaming?

India vs South Africa ODI series live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar app and website. 

When and where to watch IND vs SA ODI series live telecast?

ndia vs South Africa ODI series live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

IND vs SA ODI Series - Squads

India ODI Squad: KL Rahul (c), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottniel Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen. 

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA ODI Timings IND Vs SA Live Streaming India Vs South Africa Live Streaming India Vs South Africa ODIs IND Vs SA ODI Dates IND Vs SA ODI Venues IND Vs SA ODIs Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Amid Chat Controversy, Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Palash Muchhal's Video With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Goes Viral
Cities
Dense Fog Disrupts Bengaluru Flights, 41 Delayed Since Early Morning
Dense Fog Disrupts Bengaluru Flights, 41 Delayed Since Early Morning
World
'Effective Immediately': US Stops Afghan Immigration After DC National Guard Shooting
'Effective Immediately': US Stops Afghan Immigration After DC National Guard Shooting
Entertainment
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Row: Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence On Viral Chats
Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Row: Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence On Viral Chats
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget