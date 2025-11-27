India vs South Africa ODIs: Date, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Info

India vs South Africa ODI Series dates, timings, venues, live streaming: Following the conclusion of Test series, the Indian cricket team will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting November 30, 2025.

With Shubman Gill sidelined due to injury and Shreyas Iyer unavailable as vice-captain, KL Rahul will lead the Indian team. Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain, and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been added to the squad.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: The series opener will be held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30, with the match beginning at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: The second match is scheduled for December 3 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, starting at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: The final ODI will take place on December 6 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, with a 1:30 PM IST start.

India vs South Africa ODIs - All you need to know

IND vs SA 1st ODI

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa ODI Series - Live Streaming, Telecast details

When and where to watch IND vs SA ODI series live streaming?

India vs South Africa ODI series live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

When and where to watch IND vs SA ODI series live telecast?

ndia vs South Africa ODI series live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

IND vs SA ODI Series - Squads

India ODI Squad: KL Rahul (c), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottniel Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.