India vs South Africa ODI Series In Doubt For Two Superstar Players

IND vs SA ODI series: India and South Africa are currently engaged in a two-match Test series, with the second Test scheduled to begin in Guwahati on November 22.

If the match goes the full distance, Test series will conclude on November 26. The action will then shift to the white-ball leg, as both teams gear up for a three-match ODI series starting November 30. However, reports suggest that two of India's biggest stars may miss the ODIs.

Hardik Pandya unlikely to return

Hardik Pandya, who picked up a thigh injury during Asia Cup 2025 and missed the final, is still undergoing rehabilitation. A BCCI source told PTI that the board is in no hurry to bring him back.

"Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines. As of now, returning from a quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload and playing 50 overs straightaway will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik would focus on T20Is," a BCCI source told news agency PTI on condition of anonymity.

Decision pending on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah may also be rested for the South Africa ODI series as part of workload management. The pacer has been playing continuously since the England Tests, barring minor breaks. With 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March in Sri Lanka and India, the team management is keen to ensure he remains fully fit.

IND vs SA ODI series schedule

The ODI series begins on November 30, followed by matches on December 3 and December 6.

1st ODI: November 30 - Ranchi

2nd ODI: December 3 - Raipur

3rd ODI: December 6 - Visakhapatnam

Also on ABP Live | Good News For KKR! Rinku Singh Smashes Career Best Knock In Ranji Trophy

Also on ABP Live | Ashes 2025-26: Who Leads Australia vs England Head-to-Head Record?