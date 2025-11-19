Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ashes 2025-26: Who Leads Australia vs England Head-to-Head Record?

The Ashes returns to Australia, set to be played from November 21, 2025 to January 8, 2026. Get the full head-to-head record so far ahead with crucial squad updates.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
The oldest and one of the fiercest cricket rivalries, The Ashes, is set to captivate fans once again.

The iconic 5-match Test series between Australia and England is scheduled this time around in Australia, starting from 21 November 2025 to 8 January 2026.

It promises not only a contest of skill and stamina but also a clash steeped in pride, history and long-standing supremacy. With only a few days left in the first fixture, let's take a look at the head-to-head record so far.

Australia vs England: The Ashes Head-To-Head

A whopping 361 Test matches have been played between these two nations, and here's what the statistics look like so far:

Australia: 152 wins

England: 112 wins

Draws: 97

Australia has a much stronger record at home of late, and hence, seemingly have an upper hand. 

That said, it should be noted that Pat Cummins, their regular skipper and senior fast bowler, is recovering from a back injury. He will miss the first Test and is unsure for the rest of the series.

Josh Hazelwood and Sean Abbott have also withdrawn from the squad for the time being.

Who Leads Australia In Cummins' Absence?

The Aussies will be led by Steve Smith, who has enjoyed a strong run of form in recent months.

England, meanwhile, arrive with a clear mission: to win the Ashes in Australia for the first time since the 2010-11 edition.

Captain Ben Stokes continues to back his bold, aggressive philosophy, the hallmark of the so-called “New England” era. The batting unit will rely heavily on Joe Root, Zak Crawley and Harry Brook, while the express pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood forms the backbone of the bowling attack.

The Ashes 1st Test: Full Squads

AUS - Steve Smith (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

ENG - Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Mark Wood

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Embed widget