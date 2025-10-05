Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025: Match Time, Live Streaming & Full Squads

Indian women’s team has dominated IND-PAK rivalry, winning all 11 previous ODI encounters against Pakistan.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
India women vs Pakistan women live: Another thrilling India vs Pakistan clash is set for Sunday, October 5, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, as part of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Historically, the Indian women’s team has dominated this rivalry, winning all 11 previous ODI encounters against Pakistan. With this record, India looks set to extend their perfect streak to 12-0.

While India boasts a strong line-up led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the middle order has shown some vulnerability, as seen in their last match against Sri Lanka. However, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur has been a bright spot, contributing effectively with both bat and ball. Still, the Indian team will need to address key areas to maintain their dominance over Pakistan.

India women vs Pakistan women match details

Match: India vs Pakistan, Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 6

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date: Sunday, October 5

Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start: 3:30 PM IST

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head record:

Total Matches Played: 11

India Wins: 11

India Losses: 0

No Results / Abandoned: 0

Pakistan Wins: 0

Pakistan Losses: 11

No Results / Abandoned: 0

IND-W vs PAK-W: Where to Watch Live

Fans can catch India women vs Pakistan women live on multiple platforms:

India: Star Sports Network (TV), JioHotstar (live stream)

UK: Sky Sports Cricket/Main Event (TV), Sky Go & NOW TV (live stream)

USA & Canada: Willow TV, Willow Xtra (TV), Willow TV & Cricbuzz (live stream)

Australia: Prime Video (live stream)

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports (TV), Toffee (live stream)

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports (TV), Myco & Tamasha (live stream)

IND W vs PAK W - Squads:

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas.

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming IND Vs PAK India Vs Pakistan Live IND W Vs PAK W Live India VS Pakistan ICC Womens ODI World Cup
Opinion
