India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Rematch? All Scenarios Explained

India vs Pakistan rematch scenarios in T20 World Cup 2026: After India's 61-run win over Pakistan in group stage, fans are eagerly looking for a second "Mother of all Battles" in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India and Pakistan are in separate groups in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage, and a rematch is not just possible in Super 8s, but later in the tournament, there's a high probability of India vs Pakistan rematch in T20 World Cup 2026.

To understand how a India vs Pakistan rematch could occur, we must look at the current tournament structure.

The eight qualifying teams in Super 8s have been split into two groups for the Super 8 round. India is in Group 1 alongside South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Pakistan is in Group 2 with England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. Since India and Pakistan are in different pools, they cannot face each other in Super 8s, i.e until the knockout rounds.

Scenario 1: IND-PAK Semifinal Clash

The most likely path for India-Pakistan rematch is in T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals on March 4 or 5. The tournament uses a "cross-over" format, where the top team from Group 1 plays the runner-up of Group 2, and vice versa.

Path A: India finishes 1st in Group 1 and Pakistan finishes 2nd in Group 2.

Path B: Pakistan finishes 1st in Group 2 and India finishes 2nd in Group 1.

If either path occurs, India-Pakistan match will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Due to the "Hybrid Model" agreement, if Pakistan qualifies for a knockout match, it must be held at a neutral venue in Sri Lanka, even if India is the opponent.

Scenario 2: Dream Final

For the first time since the inaugural 2007 edition, India and Pakistan could meet in a World Cup Final on March 8. This would require both teams to finish in positions that keep them apart in semifinals (e.g., both finishing 1st or both finishing 2nd in their respective groups) and then winning their respective semifinal matches against other opponents.

As of today, February 22, India is preparing for its first Super 8 game against South Africa. Pakistan, meanwhile, is coming off a washout against New Zealand, leaving them with one point.

For any IND-PAK rematch to occur, Pakistan must now win their remaining matches against England and Sri Lanka to ensure they don't get knocked out early and reach the semis.