When Is India vs Pakistan Match In T20 World Cup 2026? Date, Time & Venue Announced

India and Pakistan are set to meet yet again, this time at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Check out match date, time, venue, and other key details ahead of the fixture.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan very likey is the most awaited fixture in world of cricket, the next iteration of which will be at ICC T20 World Cup 2026. 

The arch rivals recently met thrice at ACC Asia Cup 2025, and it were the Men in Blue, who emerged victorious on all occasions, which included a nail-biting final. 

The Full schedule for next year's T20 World Cup, which will be held in February 2026, has been revealed, and hence, we now know the date, time and venue ofnext India vs Pakistan match.

T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK Match Date & Time

India vs Pakistan match at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on 15th February in Colombo. 

Even with frequent tensions between India and Pakistan, both teams once again find themselves grouped together, which ultimately becomes a treat for fans and viewers.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Feb 7: Pakistan vs Netherlands – Colombo – 11:00 AM

Feb 10: Pakistan vs USA – Colombo – 7:00 PM

Feb 15: India vs Pakistan – Colombo – 7:00 PM

Feb 18: Pakistan vs Namibia – Colombo – 3:00 PM

T20 WC 2026: India vs Pakistan Venue

Sri Lanka's Colombo will host IND vs PAK match in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. 

Squads of either of the two teams for this tournament have not been announced yet. 

India vs Pakistan: T20 Head-To-Head

India and Pakistan have met in 16 T20Is as of this writing, and it is the former who has dominated these fixtures.

India Won - 12

Pakistan Won - 3

No Result - 1

Interestingly, the first-ever IND vs PAK T20I which ended as a draw was during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa, during group stage. 

While the match ended in a draw, a Bowl-Out was conducted as a tie breaker, in which India beat Pakistan again.

As for T20 World Cups alone, the Men in Blue have only lost to Pakistan once, which came back in 2021 in Dubai. It is also the only win for that side over India in any kind of cricket World Cup competition so far.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule India Vs Pakistan 2026 India T20 World Cup Fixtures
