India vs Pakistan ICC Finals Head to Head: Who Holds The Upper Hand?

India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup final is one of the most eagerly anticipated matchups in cricket, loaded with intense rivalry and high stakes.

Whenever these two sides clash, the excitement reaches fever pitch, with millions of fans glued to their screens. The rivalry between India and Pakistan transcends cricket, symbolizing decades of history and passion, making every encounter a spectacle of skill, nerves, and national pride.

Notably, they have met on a couple of occasions in ICC finals in the past, and so, it will be interesting to see who holds the edge at the moment, as we wait for their ACC Asia Cup final showdown.

IND vs PAK: ICC Finals Head-To-Head

As of this writing, September 28, 2025, the arch rivals have only met twice in ICC finals, once in 2007, and then 10 years later in 2017. Here's how those encounters turned out:

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2007 Final

The inaugural ICC T20 World Cup was held in South Africa, and its final saw two of cricket's greatest rivals going against each other. Notably, this was the second time that they had met in the tournament, the earlier fixture going India's way after a bowl-out tie-breaker.

The result of the final was no different, as the Men in Blue batted first to set a total of 157, which Pakistan could not chase down.

India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final

The next IND vs PAK final in an ICC event would come at the 2017 Champions Trophy in England. That tournament had also seen India beat Pakistan early on, but the final played out differently.

Pakistan batted first, setting a total of 338, and bowled out India for just 158 runs.

Final Verdict

IND and PAK are 1-1 so far in ICC finals. No one holds the upper hand, but it is worth noting that India has beaten Pakistan twice in Asia Cup 2025 so far.

Although the Asia Cup is not an ICC event, it holds significant weight for its final bringing forth yet another meeting of cricket's fiercest rivals.