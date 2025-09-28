IND vs PAK: How To Watch Asia Cup Final For Free?

The stage is set for a blockbuster India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final, and fans around the world are bracing for what could be one of the most thrilling chapters in cricket history.

The two arch rivals will meet in the final for the first time in Asia Cup history, adding even more significance to an already high voltage clash, which is set to go underway in a few hours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sony LIV has live streamed all Asia Cup matches so far, and the live TV Broadcast is done on the Sony Sports Network channels. However, if you do not have access to those platforms, there is another way to catch the upcoming IND vs PAK final, that too for free.

How to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final for FREE

The India vs Pakistani Asia Cup final match will be telecast live on DD Sports for free.

Heading into the final, India holds the upper hand, having beaten Pakistan earlier in the Asia Cup Super 4 as well as the group stage. In those matches, India delivered a dominant all-round performance, securing a convincing win with both bat and ball. Their bowlers dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup, while the top order chased down the target with ease.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final: Match Time

The match is scheduled to begin at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 8:00 PM IST. India and Pakistan's captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha, respectively, will come out for the toss at 7:30 PM IST.

India Full Squad - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Pakistan Full Squad - Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim