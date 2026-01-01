Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia-Pakistan Cricket Clashes In 2026: Complete Match Count, Schedule

India-Pakistan Cricket Clashes In 2026: Complete Match Count, Schedule

India and Pakistan no longer play bilateral series. Their meetings are now limited strictly to ICC and multi-nation tournaments.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 05:30 PM (IST)

India and Pakistan shared several high-profile cricket encounters in 2025, meeting in tournaments such as the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, and the Women’s ODI World Cup.

On every occasion, India emerged victorious, including a title-winning triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. This naturally raises the question - will the two arch-rivals face each other again in 2026, and if so, how often?

Due to long-standing political tensions, India and Pakistan no longer play bilateral series. Their meetings are now limited strictly to ICC and multi-nation tournaments.

How Many Times Will India and Pakistan Play in 2026?

Several major global events are scheduled for 2026, where India-Pakistan clashes are either confirmed or possible.

Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026

Scheduled from January 15 to February 6

India and Pakistan are placed in different groups

A match between the two sides is possible only in the knockout stage

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

To be held from February 7 to March 8

India and Pakistan are drawn together in Group A, along with Namibia, Netherlands, and the USA

India vs Pakistan group match: February 15

Additional meetings are possible in the Super 8 stage or knockouts, depending on qualification

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Scheduled from June 12 to July 5

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A

India vs Pakistan women’s match: June 14

In 2026, at least two India - Pakistan matches are confirmed - one in the Men’s T20 World Cup and one in the Women’s T20 World Cup. Beyond that, further encounters could take place in the knockout stages of these tournaments or in the Under-19 World Cup, depending on results.

The rivalry, even with limited opportunities, remains one of the most anticipated in world cricket.

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
