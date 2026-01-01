Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Five Star Players Who Could Retire From International Cricket In 2026

Five Star Players Who Could Retire From International Cricket In 2026

The transition phase is expected to continue into 2026, with a few high-profile names potentially nearing the end of their international journeys.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)

As the world prepares to welcome a new year, cricket looks back at an eventful 2025 that delivered memorable moments across formats.

The year saw outstanding performances in major tournaments such as the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, and the Women’s ODI World Cup.

At the same time, it also marked the end of an era, with several iconic players stepping away from international cricket, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket.

The transition phase is expected to continue into 2026, with a few high-profile names potentially nearing the end of their international journeys.

Here are five star players who could consider retirement in the coming year.

Suryakumar Yadav

India’s dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut in 2021 and rose quickly to become the captain of the national T20 side. He is set to lead India in the T20 World Cup 2026, but his recent form has raised concerns.

With limited runs in recent outings and no half-century since 2024, the upcoming World Cup could prove crucial for the future of his international career.

Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has already retired from ODI cricket and no longer features in Tests. His international appearances are now limited to T20Is, and even those have become infrequent. As a result, the T20 World Cup 2026 could potentially be his final appearance on the international stage.

David Miller

South Africa’s experienced batter David Miller has been representing his country since 2010. While his form has dipped in recent years, his hunger for success remains strong - especially after missing out on a World Cup title in 2024.

The 2026 season could mark the final chapter of a long and impactful international career.

Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi has enjoyed a lengthy career across formats. Following the Champions Trophy 2025, he retired from ODIs and hinted that he might continue playing international cricket for only a limited period. This makes a possible farewell after the T20 World Cup 2026 a strong possibility.

Ajinkya Rahane

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has not featured in international cricket since 2023. With no recent appearances in ODIs or Tests and limited selection opportunities, 2026 could be the year when he formally announces his retirement from international cricket.

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
