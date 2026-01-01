Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Off The Field: New Year 2026 - Virat Kohli Shares Special Moment With Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is expected to return to India in the coming days ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 05:12 PM (IST)

Virat Kohli rang in the New Year by sharing a special picture from his celebrations with wife Anushka Sharma on social media, and the post quickly grabbed attention.

The photo amassed nearly four million likes within an hour, reflecting Kohli’s massive fan following. He had also posted a picture on the final day of the previous year, giving fans a glimpse into his personal celebrations.

Although Kohli is based in London with his family, he is currently not there. He is expected to return to India in the coming days ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli's Stylish New Year Look

In the New Year photo, Kohli looked sharp in a blue blazer paired with a white t-shirt, while Anushka opted for an elegant all-black outfit, completing her look with a matching purse. While Kohli lives in London, he recently traveled to India to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

At present, the couple is in Dubai, where the New Year celebration took place.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Focus Back on Cricket

Virat Kohli has retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket and now represents India only in the ODI format. He was in outstanding form during India’s last ODI series against South Africa, scoring two centuries and a half-century in three matches. Kohli finished the series with 302 runs, underlining his continued dominance in the format.

Recently, Kohli also turned out for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he impressed by scoring a century against Andhra Pradesh followed by a half-century in the next game, crossing the 200-run mark in just two matches.

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma New Year 2026 ABP Live Off The Field
