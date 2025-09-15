Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Explains Snubbing Pakistan Handshake

None of the Indian players or the coaching staff shook hands with their Pakistani counterparts after their Asia Cup 2025 match. This was the first time the arch rivals met after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is leading the Men in Blue, decided against it with Salman Ali Agha at the toss and, after winning the match with a six, walked straight back to the dressing room, skipping the traditional post-match pleasantries.

Moreover, the defending champions were seen shutting their dressing room door as Pakistan players seemed to be waiting for them on the field.

The Indian captain later explained the decision during the post-match press conference, stating that the Board of Control for Cricket and India (BCCI) and the Indian Government were aligned.

"Our government and BCCI, we were aligned together. The rest, we came here, we took a call, and I feel we came here just to play the game. I think we gave them a proper reply."

India captain: "Few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit"

During the press conference, Suryakumar Yadav also stated that some things are beyond sportsman spirit, talking about snubbing the handshake with Pakistani players, and once again dedicated the victory to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and the Indian armed forces.

"I feel few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit also, and I've already answered it at the presentation as well, that we actually stand with all the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and we stand with their families, also express our solidarity,"

He continued "As I said at PC that we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor, and as they continue to inspire us all, we'll try our best whenever given an opportunity to inspire them as well, if possible."

