HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: No Handshakes, Dressing Room Door Shut After Thumping Win

During the toss, Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha, his Pakistan counterpart. This was also observed once the game was done and dusted. 

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India thrashed Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 encounter in Dubai last night, their first meeting after the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They won the match by 7 wickets in 15.5 overs, chasing just 128 runs.

The Men in Blue were on the top in all departments throughout, never letting their arch rivals catch a breather. 

While the action with the bat and ball was the highlight, the Indian camp's decision to not shake hands with their opponents has also made headlines. During the toss, Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha, his PAK counterpart. This was also observed once the game was done and dusted. 

Indian Dressing Room Shuts the Door

Traditionally, all the players and coaching staff from both competing teams greet each other after a match concludes. However, the Indian skipper and Shivam Dube walked right back to their dressing room after the former hit a blazing six to win the match.

The Pakistani camp appeared to be waiting on the field for the traditional post-match greetings, but India did not budge from their strong stance, as the camera showed them shutting their dressing room door once the players had walked in. 

Indian captain dedicates win to Pahalgam victims and armed forces

During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav dedicated their victory over Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack victims, their families, and the Indian armed forces.

"I just wanted to say something, I think its the perfect occasion, and taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack, and we express our solidarity." 

He continued "We want to dedicate today's win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile."

The team's Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir, too, did the same while talking to the Sony Sports Network Broadcast panel later on.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
