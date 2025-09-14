Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Report

Today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner of this encounter takes the Group A top spot for the time being.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan, the biggest group stage fixture in the ACC Asia Cup 2025, is scheduled to take place later today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Both teams are coming into the encounter with comfortable wins, and hence, their playing XIs are not expected to see much change. 

IND vs PAK: Predicted Playing XIs

Predicted India Playing XI - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

That being said, it is worth noting that Shubman Gill reportedly suffered an injury during training ahead of this match. If he is sat out, Arshdeep Singh might chip in to provide another viable T20 bowling option in this batting-dominated side.

Check: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reportedly Suffers Injury Ahead Of Match

Predicted Pakistan Playing XI - Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammed Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

IND vs PAK: Asia Cup Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for offering a well-rounded playing surface. Early in the match, the pitch conditions tend to support the batsmen, but as the game wears on, it usually becomes relatively more challenging. 

A glimpse of this was seen during India's outing here against the UAE, where the latter's batsmen got off to a good start, but struggled in the middle overs against spinners.

Exact pitch conditions for today's India-Pakistan match, however, are yet to be revealed. 

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Weather Report

Weather forecasts suggest clear skies, moderate humidity percentage, with no chance of rain in Dubai

The match venue's maximum and minimum temperatures for today are 38 and 32 degrees celsius, respectively. 

Also check: IND vs PAK: How Many Runs Are Enough For A Winning Total In Dubai?

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Embed widget