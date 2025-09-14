Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reportedly Suffers Injury Ahead Of Match

Shubman Gill is an important player for India, especially for the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, which is expected to test them on a greater level than their previous opponents.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's vice captain, Shubman Gill, reportedly suffered an injury while training ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. 

Gill opened the batting for the defending champions in their opener against the hosts, UAE, during which he looked to be in great form. 

Needless to say, he is an important player for the team, especially for an encounter like IND vs PAK, which is expected to test the team on a greater level than their previous opponents.

Gill reportedly hit in training before IND vs PAK

According to a report by The Times Of India, Shubman Gill was hit on the hands in training, following which he was seen in "visible discomfort", and that the team's physio rushed in to check on the player.

It is then mentioned that India coach and skipper, Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav, were seen having a chat with Gill.

Having said that, the report also states that the Indian Vice Captain eventually returned to the nets and continued his practice.

While this certainly appears to be an encouraging sign before the India vs Pakistan, a match that holds a lot of importance for the Asia Cup 2025 Group A standings, the actual extent of this reported injury is not known.

No official statements have been made so far by the Indian team, the player, or the BCCI on the incident. 

Asia Cup 2025: India Pakistan squads

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

PAK -  Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Shubman Gill Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Shubman Gill Injury Ind Pak Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Gill Injury
