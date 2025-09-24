IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025: 3 Key Player Battles That Could Turn The Game

India and Bangladesh are set to clash in what has all the potential to be a thrilling Asia Cup encounter. With both teams having secured one win each in the tournament thus far, this match is crucial for determining who advances to the final.

India, with their star-studded lineup, will be eager to dominate, while Bangladesh will be looking to cause an upset. As both teams eye the crucial victory, there are a few key battles within the match that could tip the scales in either side’s favor.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs BAN Key Battles

1) Abhishek Sharma vs Taskin Ahmed

Abhishek Sharma has been in blistering form for the Men in Blue. His 74 off 39 against Pakistan in India's last match has landed him in the spotlight more so than ever before.

However, he didn't have a great time against Bangladesh in a bilateral T20 series that took place last year.

Hence, it will be interesting to see if Abhishek is able to change his fortunes against this side, especially against someone like Taskin Ahmed, who has taken 5 wickets in the tournament so far.

2) Sanju Samson vs Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman is very likely the most important bowler for Bangladesh. He has picked 7 wickets in the tournament as of this writing, and has all the potential to go higher.

Should India find themselves chasing a fighting total, he could mean trouble for someone like Sanju Samson in the death overs, who looked to be struggling against Pakistan's pace attack in India's last match in Dubai.

3) Jasprit Bumrah vs Saif Hassan

Saif Hassan has provided good starts to Bangladesh in his last two outings, and as an opener would be up against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah early on.

The Indian bowler had an extremely rare off-day against Pakistan on Sunday, and would be hoping to make a comeback. These factors make for what could be quite an interesting battle in the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 match.