IND vs AUS ODIs: Top 5 Run-Scorers In The Iconic Rivalry Ft. Virat Kohli

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs Australia rivalry stands among cricket’s most thrilling contests, defined by fierce competition, world-class talent, and unforgettable moments.

From epic run chases to high-pressure finals, both sides have pushed each other to the limits over the years. The battles between Australia’s aggression and India’s flair have produced some of the finest cricket ever witnessed.

Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate every clash (the next set of which kicks of later this month) knowing that records often tumble when these two giants meet. Notably, Indians dominate the list of top scorers between them in the 50-over format. So, here’s a look at the top five all-time run-scorers in IND vs AUS ODIs.

IND vs AUS ODI Top Scorers: Sachin, Kohli, And More

5) MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, India's most decorated captain, is the fifth all-time top scorer in India vs Australia ODIs. In 48 innings, he 1,660 runs, which is quite impressive considering how low he has batted for most of his career.

Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020, leaving behind a storied legacy, which includes ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013 winning campaigns.

4) Ricky Ponting

From one great skipper to another, Ricky Ponting is one of the most successful captains this sport has ever seen. A three-time consecutive ODI World Cup winner (1999, 2003, 2007), with the latter two as captain, the Aussie great used to be a menace with the bat.

Against India in 59 ODI innings, Ponting 2,164 runs.

3) Rohit Sharma

Next up is Rohit Sharma, who once scored 209 runs against Australia in an ODI. Overall in the format, he has scored 2,407 runs against this opponent in 46 innings.

Rohit is a decorated captain in his own right, having won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and Champions Trophy 2025 inside 12 months. He also led India's Runners-Up campaign in the 2023 World Cup.

2) Virat Kohli

Widely considered as India's best batsman in the modern era, Virat Kohli has had several memorable outings against the Aussies across formats.

In ODIs though, he has managed to hit 2,451 runs in 48 innings against them.

1) Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the God of cricket, unsurprisingly tops the list of highest run-scorers in IND vs AUS ODIs by a considerable margin.

The Little Master, in his storied career, had 70 innings against Australia, in which he scored 3,077 runs.