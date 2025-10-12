Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS ODIs: Top 5 Run-Scorers In The Iconic Rivalry Ft. Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS ODIs: Top 5 Run-Scorers In The Iconic Rivalry Ft. Virat Kohli

Indians dominate the star-studded list of IND vs AUS ODI top scorers. Check out all the legends who hit big in this iconic and intense cricketing rivalry.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India vs Australia rivalry stands among cricket’s most thrilling contests, defined by fierce competition, world-class talent, and unforgettable moments.

From epic run chases to high-pressure finals, both sides have pushed each other to the limits over the years. The battles between Australia’s aggression and India’s flair have produced some of the finest cricket ever witnessed.

Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate every clash (the next set of which kicks of later this month) knowing that records often tumble when these two giants meet. Notably, Indians dominate the list of top scorers between them in the 50-over format. So, here’s a look at the top five all-time run-scorers in IND vs AUS ODIs.

IND vs AUS ODI Top Scorers: Sachin, Kohli, And More

5) MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, India's most decorated captain, is the fifth all-time top scorer in India vs Australia ODIs. In 48 innings, he 1,660 runs, which is quite impressive considering how low he has batted for most of his career.

Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020, leaving behind a storied legacy, which includes ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013 winning campaigns.

4) Ricky Ponting

From one great skipper to another, Ricky Ponting is one of the most successful captains this sport has ever seen. A three-time consecutive ODI World Cup winner (1999, 2003, 2007), with the latter two as captain, the Aussie great used to be a menace with the bat.

Against India in 59 ODI innings, Ponting 2,164 runs.

3) Rohit Sharma

Next up is Rohit Sharma, who once scored 209 runs against Australia in an ODI. Overall in the format, he has scored 2,407 runs against this opponent in 46 innings.

Rohit is a decorated captain in his own right, having won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and Champions Trophy 2025 inside 12 months. He also led India's Runners-Up campaign in the 2023 World Cup.

2) Virat Kohli

Widely considered as India's best batsman in the modern era, Virat Kohli has had several memorable outings against the Aussies across formats. 

In ODIs though, he has managed to hit 2,451 runs in 48 innings against them.

1) Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the God of cricket, unsurprisingly tops the list of highest run-scorers in IND vs AUS ODIs by a considerable margin.

The Little Master, in his storied career, had 70 innings against Australia, in which he scored 3,077 runs.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Ricky Ponting IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS MS Dhoni ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs AUS Stats IND Vs AUS Most Runs Top Scorers Ind Vs Aus Top Scorers Most Runs Cricket Cricket Top Scorers
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
Cricket
IND vs WI: Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget