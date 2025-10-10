IND vs AUS ODIs: Top 5 Batsmen With Most Sixes In A Single Inning

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS ODIs: Top 5 Batsmen With Most Sixes In A Single Inning

India vs Australia ODIs have often produced explosive batting displays and six‑hitting fireworks. Check out the top six-hitters in a single inning in these epic duels.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
One-day internationals between India and Australia have always delivered some of the most thrilling and high-scoring encounters in cricket history.

Over the years, several batsmen from both nations have produced explosive innings, with the number of sixes hit often defining their dominance.

At the top of the list is Rohit Sharma, courtesy of his iconic innings in Bengaluru in 2013, which remains unforgettable. Next is Ricky Ponting, followed by two more legends of the game. 

Top Six-Hitters In India Vs Australia ODIs

1) Rohit Sharma

Rohit smashed 209 runs off 158 balls, including 16 sixes and 12 fours, leading India to a massive total of 383. His extraordinary knock not only set the record for the most sixes in a single ODI innings but also helped India secure a 57-run victory over Australia.

2) Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting played a stellar unbeaten 140 off 121 balls in the 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg. Ponting struck eight sixes and four fours, effectively crushing India’s title hopes as Australia clinched their third World Cup.

3) Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar features third, with a 100-run innings off 89 balls in Kanpur in 1998. During this golden era of Indian cricket, Sachin hit seven sixes and five fours, steering India to a commanding position and displaying his match-winning prowess.

4) Ricky Ponting

Ponting appears again in fourth place for his 108-run innings against India in Bengaluru, 2003, where he struck seven sixes, showcasing his consistent ability to dominate Indian bowlers.

5) Virat Kohli

Finally, Virat Kohli makes the list with his explosive 100* off 52 balls in Jaipur, 2013, featuring seven sixes and eight fours. Kohli’s strike rate of 192.30 emphasised his aggressive intent and helped India post a formidable total.

These innings highlight the sheer entertainment and competitiveness of India-Australia ODIs, where six-hitting prowess often becomes the defining factor in memorable matches.

Notably, Kohli and Rohit will be back in action against Australia in ODIs in just a few days from now.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Ricky Ponting ODI Records IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs AUS Records Most Sixes In Odi Ind Vs Aus Most Sixes Ind Vs Aus Odi Record Most 6s Odi
