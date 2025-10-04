IND vs AUS ODI Squad: When Is Official Announcement Expected?

India will be touring Australia later this month for three ODIs, followed by five T20Is. Fans are eagerly awaiting the squad announcement, particularly for the ODI matches, looking forward to the return of icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to a report by IANS, is expected to select players for these matches today, October 4, 2025, with the announcement depending on when the on-going India vs West Indies Test match (the first of two) concludes.

The IANS report also quoted a source stating this:

"There’s been a steady enquiry on fitness status of all players who are in frame to be picked for the tour. Now upto the selectors on who they pick for which format for the Australia trip,"

This series be the first time that India plays ODIs since the ICC Champions Trophy from earlier this year, which they ended up winning. It was an undefeated campaign in which they beat Australia in the semi-finals, and then New Zealand in the final.

IND vs AUS ODIs: Kohli, Rohit expected to return

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the two biggest names in Indian cricket since the mid-2010s. The duo announced their retirement from T20Is after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, and then hung their boots together in Test cricket earlier this year, just ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 5 Test match series in England.

ODIs remain the only format where Kohli and Rohit are active internationally, so naturally, fans are eager to see them return in action for the Men in Blue.

Other stars, such as Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, could miss the series due to injuries. The former picked one up during an Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka (which resulted in him missing the final), and the latter got injured against England in the fourth Test match.