India Squad For Australia T20Is: SKY To Lead; Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer Miss Out

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia will take place right after the conclusion of the ODI series between the two teams. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I contests.

Two significant changes have been made to India’s T20 squad for the upcoming series against Australia, though no player has been dropped. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is unavailable due to injury, and a fresh face has been brought in as his replacement.

Major Changes in India’s T20 Squad

In absence of Hardik Pandya, chief selector Ajit Agarkar has named Nitish Kumar Reddy as part of the squad.

Washington Sundar also makes a comeback to the T20 setup after a long gap. Both Reddy and Sundar were not part of Asia Cup 2025 squad, while the remaining 14 players are retained from that group.

Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion is seen as a strategic move with the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will look to regain form, while Shubman Gill’s performance will also be closely observed.

India’s T20I Squad vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.

India vs Australia T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: October 29 – Canberra

2nd T20I: October 31 – Melbourne

3rd T20I: November 2 – Hobart

4th T20I: November 6 – Gold Coast

5th T20I: November 8 – Brisbane

Shreyas Iyer Misses Out Again

Shreyas Iyer has once again been left out of India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia. The right-handed batter was also excluded from the Asia Cup 2025 squad. Despite an outstanding IPL 2025 season, Iyer continues to remain outside India’s T20 setup.

Iyer has displayed remarkable consistency as a leader and batter in IPL, guiding his teams to back-to-back finals. Under his captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted the IPL 2025 trophy, while Punjab Kings reached the final for the first time in 11 years. However, despite his strong performances and proven leadership, Iyer is yet to find a place in India’s T20 International squad.