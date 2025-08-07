Ishan Kishan's Asia Cup 2025 Chances In Doubt - Here's Why

Despite donning the Indian jersey again and returning to the BCCI central contract list, Ishan Kishan might have to wait longer for a national team comeback. His selection for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 appears increasingly uncertain.

Initially, it was assumed that once back in the central contract fold, Ishan would be in contention for a place in the squad. However, current signs suggest that the selectors are not actively considering him for the tournament.

Sanju Samson Emerges as First-Choice Keeper

Under the guidance of new head coach Gautam Gambhir, Sanju Samson has taken a firm hold on the wicketkeeper's spot in the T20 format. He’s even being tested as a top-order batter, which makes him a natural fit for the upcoming T20-format Asia Cup. This shift has significantly reduced Ishan’s chances of reclaiming his position.

Plenty of Backup Options in the Pipeline

The Indian team also has several strong backup wicketkeeping options. Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel have already had their opportunities, while KL Rahul remains a viable wicketkeeping choice in the 50-over format. With such depth, Ishan currently doesn’t feature in the selection radar.

Long Absence from International Cricket

Ishan has not played for India in quite some time. His last T20I appearance came against Australia in 2023, while his most recent ODI was against Afghanistan on October 11, 2023. A long break from competitive cricket, followed by his removal from the central contracts due to skipping domestic games, worked against him.

Though his IPL 2025 performance — scoring 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 152 — was decent, it hasn’t been enough to swing the selection committee in his favor for now.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: India's Possible Playing XI For Asia Cup - Suryakumar Returns

Also on ABP Live | Not Pant, Not Rahul - India's First-Choice Wicketkeeper For Asia Cup 2025 Revealed