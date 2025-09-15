India’s Win Over Pakistan: PCB Lodges Protest Over Suryakumar Yadav’s Handshake Snub

The clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup last night ended with India emerging as the winner, but it has sparked another controversy in Dubai.

According to The Times of India, match referee Andy Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav after the toss. The Pakistan team management has since filed a complaint against the Indian team for allegedly not showing sportsmanship on the field.

In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), they claimed:

“The match referee Andy Pycroft had asked captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart. The Pakistan team management has lodged a protest, calling the behaviour against the spirit of sports.”

They further stated that Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest, as the ceremony host was also an Indian.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the armed forces of the country and expressed solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims after India’s commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, which showcased their dominance in the Asia Cup and preparedness for next year’s T20 World Cup.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims and families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity.

I want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. I hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to put a smile on their faces,” he said at the post-match presentation.

The Indian captain reportedly showed no intention of shaking hands with any Pakistani player. After the toss, he went straight back to the dressing room, and after hitting the winning runs, he shook hands only with teammate Shivam Dube before walking inside while the Pakistan players stood waiting for the customary handshake.

At the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav said:

“I think that was our proper reply. Our government and the BCCI were aligned, and together we took a call. We came here only to play cricket.”

The Indian skipper was also questioned about the trolling and backlash Team India faced for going ahead with the match despite the Pahalgam terror attacks in April and the Indian Armed Forces' subsequent Operation Sindoor. He said the team had decided to minimize external distractions.

"We had shut down 70 to 80 per cent outside noise. Our players and support staff had talked about cutting down as much outside noise as possible. So that we could execute our plans well. I do not know what is happening outside and players keep me away from it, and other players and support staff try to stay away from that. Only then you can plan and execute with a clear mind and crowd supports us well," he said.