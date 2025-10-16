India's Probable XI vs Australia For 1st ODI: Rohit And Virat Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India playing XI IND vs AUS 1st ODI: The first ODI of India-Australia series will be held at Perth on October 19, marking the comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after nearly nine months.

Both are now exclusively playing ODIs, with Shubman Gill appointed as India’s ODI captain following his Test debut. The team’s playing XI for the first match is almost finalized.

Top Order

It’s expected that Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will open the innings, giving India a strong start.

Yashasvi Jaiswal may miss out on the first game. Virat Kohli will bat at No. 3, aiming to make the most of Australia’s bouncy pitches. Kohli needs just 54 runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara and become the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

Middle Order

Shreyas Iyer is likely at No. 4, bringing experience and stability. KL Rahul could play as the wicketkeeper at No. 5, potentially leaving Dhruv Jurel out. Nitish Kumar Reddy may bat at No. 6, capable of accelerating in the death overs or stabilizing if early wickets fall.

Spin Attack

Spin options include Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, with Axar contributing with the bat as well. Kuldeep impressed in the recent Test against West Indies, taking 8 wickets and earning a Player of the Match award. Consequently, Washington Sundar may be dropped.

Pace Attack

Fast bowlers expected to feature are Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna, with Siraj poised to be the impact bowler on Perth’s pitch. Harshit Rana may miss out.

Probable Playing XI (1st ODI)

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

ODI Squads

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kunneman, Josh Philippe