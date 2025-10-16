Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia's Probable XI vs Australia For 1st ODI: Rohit And Virat Return

India's Probable XI vs Australia For 1st ODI: Rohit And Virat Return

It’s expected that Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will open the innings, giving India a strong start.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India playing XI IND vs AUS 1st ODI: The first ODI of India-Australia series will be held at Perth on October 19, marking the comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after nearly nine months.

Both are now exclusively playing ODIs, with Shubman Gill appointed as India’s ODI captain following his Test debut. The team’s playing XI for the first match is almost finalized.

Top Order

It’s expected that Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will open the innings, giving India a strong start.

Yashasvi Jaiswal may miss out on the first game. Virat Kohli will bat at No. 3, aiming to make the most of Australia’s bouncy pitches. Kohli needs just 54 runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara and become the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

Middle Order

Shreyas Iyer is likely at No. 4, bringing experience and stability. KL Rahul could play as the wicketkeeper at No. 5, potentially leaving Dhruv Jurel out. Nitish Kumar Reddy may bat at No. 6, capable of accelerating in the death overs or stabilizing if early wickets fall.

Spin Attack

Spin options include Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, with Axar contributing with the bat as well. Kuldeep impressed in the recent Test against West Indies, taking 8 wickets and earning a Player of the Match award. Consequently, Washington Sundar may be dropped.

Pace Attack

Fast bowlers expected to feature are Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna, with Siraj poised to be the impact bowler on Perth’s pitch. Harshit Rana may miss out.

Probable Playing XI (1st ODI)

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

ODI Squads

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kunneman, Josh Philippe

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS 1st ODI AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA India Playing XI India Probable XI Vs Australia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases Second List Of 44 Candidates, Completes NDA Seat-Sharing
World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Bihar Polls: NDA Announces Candidates On 227 Seats, Mahagathbandhan Talks Continue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget