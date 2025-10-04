Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return

India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return

BCCI announces India’s ODI and T20 squad for Australia tour 2025. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return for 50-over format with Gill appointed as the new captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar, has announced the squad for the upcoming India vs Australia ODI series. 

Modern-era greats, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be back in action for the Men in Blue down under, as they have been called up for national duty later this month. However, it is Shubman Gill who has been named the captain for ODIs.

Here's the full squad that will be travelling to Australia to play three ODIs, starting from October 19, 2025 in Perth:

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Other two ODIs will be played in Adelaide, on October 23, and Sydney, on October 25, 2025.

Shreyas Iyer, currently leading India A against Australia A at home, will be touring as the new Vice Captain of the Men in Blue's senior team. 

India vs Australia T20Is: Full Squad 

While Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's new ODI captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who just led India to their 9th Asia Cup title, will continue as the skipper in T20Is. 

Gill will continue his role as Vice Captain in the shorest format. Here is a look at the full squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

India will play 5 T20Is against Australia after the ODI series concludes. 

IND vs AUS T20 1: October 29, 2025

IND vs AUS T20 2: October 31, 2025

IND vs AUS T20 3: November 2, 2025

IND vs AUS T20 4: November 6, 2025

IND vs AUS T20 5: November 8, 2025

Hardik Pandya, as speculated, has not recovered in time for this series. He picked up an injury during the Asia Cup in India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Breaking News India New Captain India Odi Captain India ODI Squad ABP Live Shubman Gill Ind Vs Aus Odi Squad India New Odi Captain
Read more
