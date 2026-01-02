India Cricket Team's January 2026 Schedule: Dates And Venues

The month of January 2026 is set to be a blockbuster period for Indian cricket fans, as the national team embarks on a high-octane home season against New Zealand.

With 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup looming in February, January serves as the ultimate staging ground for "Men in Blue" to finalize their combinations and build momentum under leadership of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav.

IND-NZ ODIs: Return of Stalwarts

The action kicks off with a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Black Caps. This series is particularly significant as it marks the return of veteran icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the 50-over format.

After spending time participating in domestic tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy to maintain their rhythm, the legendary duo will be back in national colors to provide stability to the top order.

The opening ODI is scheduled for January 11 in Vadodara, followed by the second encounter in Rajkot on January 14.

The series will conclude on January 18 in Indore. For captain Shubman Gill, this series is a vital opportunity to lead a full-strength side and solidify his captaincy credentials in the longer white-ball format.

IND-NZ T20Is: Final World Cup Dress Rehearsal

Immediately following the ODIs, focus shifts to the shortest format with a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on January 21. This series is widely regarded as the "final rehearsal" before India defends its T20 World Cup title on home soil.

The matches will be played across various iconic venues, including Kolkata (January 21), Chennai (January 24), and Mumbai (January 27), before moving to the final two games in early February.

Fans will be eager to see the "new-age" Indian T20 side, likely featuring explosive talents like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and the returning Ishan Kishan, as they look to outmaneuver a disciplined New Zealand outfit.

Selection and Strategy

BCCI selection committee is expected to meet in the first week of January to announce India's ODI squad vs NZ.

Beyond just winning the bilateral series, the team management under head coach Gautam Gambhir will be focused on "workload management" for pacers and testing bench strength in spin department.

With eight international games packed into a single month, January 2026 promises to be a grueling yet thrilling start to a historic year for Indian cricket.