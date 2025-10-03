How To Watch India A vs Australia A 2nd ODI Live: Broadcast Details & Live Streaming Info

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND A vs AUS A Live Streaming: India A began the three-match series in emphatic fashion, crushing Australia A by 171 runs in the opening ODI at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium.

The match, postponed by a day due to rain, saw the hosts pile up a mammoth 413/5 in 50 overs, powered by centuries from opener Priyansh Arya and skipper Shreyas Iyer. Remarkably, all of India A’s top five batters registered half-centuries.

Australia A faltered in their reply, folding for just 242 runs. Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 4 wickets to seal the dominant win.

For the upcoming 2nd ODI, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, fresh from their Asia Cup exploits, have been drafted into the India A squad. The clash offers both youngsters a valuable platform to strengthen their case for selection in the senior team’s upcoming ODI series against Australia.

IND A vs AUS A Match Details (Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming)

Fixture: India A vs Australia A, 2nd ODI

Date: October 3 (Friday)

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Toss: 1:00 PM IST

Start: 1:30 PM IST

IND A vs AUS A Live Telecast & Streaming

IND A vs AUS A series will not be televised or live-streamed. While Star Sports Network owns the broadcast rights, no official announcement has been made about airing the games. Fans can still follow live scores and updates through BCCI’s official website and app.

Kanpur Weather Update

Rain could once again affect play in Kanpur. Forecasts suggest a 20–70% chance of showers between 1 PM and late evening, which might delay the start due to a wet outfield. Temperatures are expected to hover between 31°C (max) and 25°C (min).

IND A vs AUS A - Squads

India A: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam.

Australia A: Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Lachlan Shaw(w), Harry Dixon, Liam Scott, Will Sutherland(c), Sam Elliott, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Tom Straker, Jack Edwards, Henry Thornton.