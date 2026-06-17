India A Crush Afghanistan A By 101 Runs To Storm Into Tri-Series Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India A posted 319/9, led by three individual fifties.

Nishant Sindhu's 4/31 limited Afghanistan A to 218.

Afghanistan chase faltered despite Bahir Shah's 57 runs.

Dambulla: A compelling all-round performance helped India A thrash Afghanistan A by 101 runs here on Wednesday, bolstering their chances of making the tri-series final.

After amassing 319 for nine riding on fifties by skipper Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra, India A bowlers produced a unified show to bundle out Afghanistan A for mere 218 in 36.5 overs.

Nishant Sindhu was the pick of the bowlers as he returned 4/31 from his 6.5 overs, while pacer Yash Thakur claimed 2/48 from his seven overs. Anshul Kamboj, Vipraj Nigam, Suryansh Shedge, and Anukul Roy claimed one wicket apiece.

For Afghanistan, Bahir Shah (57 off 52 balls; 4 fours, 1 six) and Faisal Shinozada (46) provided some resistance but most of their batters failed to convert their starts.

The victory gave India A two crucial points to take their tally to four, but more importantly, helped them make it to the summit clash after losing each of their last two games.

It was Thakur who provided India A with the first breakthrough, dismissing Hassan Eisakhil (14) in the third over when he had the Afghan A opener caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The Indians did not have to wait long for the second wicket, as No. 3 Khalid Taniwal fell to Kamboj for 13 in the sixth over and skipper Imran Mir’s wicket came Sidhu’s way in the 10th over.

Shinozada and Bahir added 87 for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings for Afghanistan, but they were both dismissed in quick succession which derailed their chase completely.

Earlier, Tilak (59), Kushagra (58) and Arya (58) helmed Indian innings after Afghanistan elected to bowl on a rather sluggish Dambulla pitch.

India were quick off the blocks with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (38, 28b) and Arya adding 75 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs.

Sooryavanshi once again promised a lot, striking some trademark shots through covers and a couple of sixes.

But the left-hander fell in a familiar mode — trying to pull a bouncer outside the off-stump from pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai, who cramped the 15-year-old for room.

But Arya looked comfortable in the middle, bringing up a fifty in just 29 balls. However, being ultra aggressive led to his dismissal as a square cut off Farmanullah was taken at point by Shams Ur Rahman.

The Delhi left-hander’s dismissal also brought in a change in the tempo of the India A innings as run-rate dipped from over 8 to just above 6.

As the innings progressed, the deck began to slow down visibly, as Tilak, in particular, and his deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) found it tough to sustain the early momentum.

Gaikwad was unlucky to be adjudged caught behind down the leg side by stumper Mohammad Ishaq off Abdollah Ahmadzai (2/62).

Tilak, who reached his fifty in 67 balls, and Kushagra who made his half-century in 60 balls, added 104 runs for the fourth wicket.

It steadied India, but they often scored under five or a little over five an over.

Vipraj Nigam (30, 20b) played a cameo to take India past the 300-run mark.

Brief Scores: India A: 319/9 in 50 overs (Tilak Varma 59, Priyansh Arya 58, Kumar Kushagra 58; Abdollah Ahmadzai 2/62) beat Afghanistan A 218 in 36.5 overs (Faisal Shinozada 46, Bahir Shah 57; Nishant Sindhu 4/31, Yash Thakur 2/48) by 101 runs.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)