Independence Day Special: India's Win-Loss Record In Matches Played On August 15

Over the years, the Indian cricket team has featured in six matches that coincided with Independence Day. Out of these, India has won twice, suffered three defeats, and drawn once. The first such encounter dates back to 1952, while the most recent came in 2021.

1. India vs England – 1952

India’s first 15 August fixture was during their England tour in 1952. The Test, part of a five-match series, began on 14 August and ended on 19 August. Persistent rain meant the match was abandoned. England had posted 326 runs in their first innings, while India was bowled out for just 98.

2. India vs Sri Lanka – 2001

Fifty years after the first such match, India met Sri Lanka in a Test starting on 14 August 2001. The game ended in a heavy 10-wicket defeat for India.

3. India vs England – 2014

In 2014, India clashed with England in a Test starting on 15 August. The result was a crushing innings-and-244-run loss for the visitors.

4. India vs Sri Lanka – 2015

The 2015 Independence Day fixture saw India take on Sri Lanka in a Test (12–15 August). India lost by 64 runs.

5. India vs West Indies – 2019

India finally celebrated a win on 15 August in 2019. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, they chased down the West Indies in an ODI, winning by six wickets. Kohli himself starred with a century.

6. India vs England – 2021

The most recent Independence Day match came in 2021, again against England. Starting on 12 August, the Test saw India register a memorable 151-run win at Lord’s — their second-ever Independence Day victory.

Also on ABP Live | India's England Tour Schedule: 5 T20Is & 3 ODIs Confirmed - Check Dates

Why Independence Day is celebrated on August 15?

India celebrates Independence Day on 15 August because it marks the date in 1947 when the country officially gained freedom from British colonial rule after nearly two centuries.

The date was chosen by Lord Mountbatten, the last British Viceroy of India, as it coincided with the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender to the Allies in World War II (15 August 1945), a day he considered historically significant.

On this day, the Indian Independence Act of 1947 came into effect, dividing British India into two independent nations — India and Pakistan.