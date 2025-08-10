India's England Tour Schedule Announced: 5 T20Is & 3 ODIs Confirmed - Check Dates

Indian cricket team’s recent England tour may have ended with a thrilling Test series, but the Men in Blue are set to return to English shores soon—this time for white-ball action.

Following the conclusion of the five-match Test series, which ended in an exciting 2-2 draw, Indian players headed home and even celebrated Rakshabandhan with their families. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has now confirmed the dates for India’s next visit.

The 2026 tour will see India and England face off in a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs.

The limited-overs battle will begin with the first T20I on July 1 in Chester-le-Street, followed by matches in Manchester (July 4), Nottingham (July 7), Bristol (July 9), and Southampton (July 11).

Once the T20I series wraps up, both teams will shift focus to ODIs. The first match will take place in Birmingham on July 14, the second in Cardiff on July 16, and the final showdown at the iconic Lord’s on July 19.

India’s 2026 England Tour Schedule

T20I Series:

1st T20I – July 1, Chester-le-Street (11:00 PM IST)

2nd T20I – July 4, Manchester (7:00 PM IST)

3rd T20I – July 7, Nottingham (11:00 PM IST)

4th T20I – July 9, Bristol (11:00 PM IST)

5th T20I – July 11, Southampton (11:00 PM IST)

ODI Series:

1st ODI – July 14, Birmingham (5:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI – July 16, Cardiff (5:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI – July 19, Lord’s (3:30 PM IST)

This upcoming tour promises another high-voltage clash between two of the most competitive sides in world cricket.

IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 ends in 2-2 draw

India and England’s much-anticipated five-match Test series concluded in a thrilling 2-2 draw, offering fans plenty of drama and high-quality cricket.

Both sides produced dominant performances at different stages, ensuring the momentum swung throughout the series. India’s batting firepower and spin attack shone in their wins, while England’s aggressive “Bazball” approach and pace bowling proved decisive in their victories.

The final match ended without a clear series winner, leaving supporters debating which team held the upper hand.