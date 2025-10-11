Top 7 Run-Scorers In Test Cricket As Captains Ft. Virat Kohli

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Since taking over as India’s Test captain, Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form. After his century in England, he added another ton in the Delhi Test against the West Indies, marking his 10th Test century.

Throughout cricket history, a few exceptional batsmen have managed to excel with the bat even while carrying the heavy responsibility of captaincy.

These players not only led their teams strategically but also amassed remarkable runs at the crease.

Here’s a look at 7 legendary batsmen with the most runs as Test captains:

1. Graeme Smith (South Africa)

Former South African captain Graeme Smith tops the list. He played 109 Tests as captain, scoring 8,659 runs at an average of 47.84, combining leadership with consistent batting performance.

2. Allan Border (Australia)

Allan Border, the legendary Australian skipper, ranks second. Over 93 Tests as captain, Border accumulated 6,623 runs at an impressive 50.95 average, making him one of the most reliable batsmen while leading the side.

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Another Australian great, Ricky Ponting, comes third. He captained in 77 Tests, amassing 6,542 runs at an average of 51.51, demonstrating his prowess as both a leader and a run-scorer.

4. Virat Kohli (India)

Former India captain Virat Kohli ranks fourth. Leading in 68 Tests, Kohli scored 5,864 runs at an impressive 54.84 average, blending aggressive batting with tactical captaincy.

5. Joe Root (England)

England’s former captain Joe Root is fifth. He played 64 Tests as captain, scoring 5,295 runs at an average of 46.45, maintaining consistency despite the pressures of leadership.

6. Clive Lloyd (West Indies)

Legendary West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd ranks sixth. Over 74 Tests as captain, he scored 5,233 runs at an average of 51.30, combining authority with excellent batting performances.

7. Stephen Fleming (New Zealand)

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming completes the list. He played 80 Tests as captain, scoring 5,156 runs at an average of 40.60, proving his calm and composed approach both as a leader and batsman.

