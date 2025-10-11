Hardik Pandya's Top 5 Records That Make Him Ultimate All-Rounder

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hardik Pandya has established himself as one of India’s most valuable cricketing assets. With his prowess in both batting and bowling, he adds balance and firepower to the team.

After Kapil Dev, the legendary 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder, Hardik arguably leads the list of India’s finest multi-dimensional players. On his 32nd birthday (October 11), here are five records that highlight his exceptional contributions:

1. 20 Wickets via Keeper’s Catches in T20Is

In T20 Internationals, Hardik has accounted for 20 dismissals caught by the wicketkeeper. Often entrusted with the first over, he cleverly exploits the outside edge to trap batsmen, making him a consistent threat early in the innings.

2. Fifty and Four Wickets in a Single ODI

Hardik is the only Indian to score a fifty and take four wickets in the same ODI. In the 2022 ODI against England, he smashed 51 runs and claimed four wickets, underlining his match-winning all-round abilities.

3. Most Wickets Against Pakistan in T20Is

From the 2017 Champions Trophy to the 2023 World Cup, Hardik has consistently troubled Pakistan’s batsmen. He is India’s leading T20I wicket-taker against Pakistan, with 15 wickets in eight innings, proving his knack for performing in high-pressure encounters.

4. Over 1,000 ODI Runs at 100+ Strike Rate

Batting in the lower order, Hardik maintains an impressive strike rate. He has amassed 1,904 ODI runs in 68 innings at a strike rate of 110.89, showcasing his ability to accelerate the scoring when it matters most.

5. Match-Winning Sixes

Hardik has a reputation for finishing games under pressure. In the Asia Cup 2022, he hit a six off Mohammad Nawaz to win a tense match against Pakistan. In total, he has sealed five matches with a six in his career, highlighting his composure and power in crunch situations.

