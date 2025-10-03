Top 6 Bowlers With Highest ‘Bowled’ Dismissals In Test Matches 2025

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In Test cricket, wickets are usually claimed through catches in the slips or by the wicketkeeper, as batters get the luxury of time and play with caution.

Yet, some bowlers specialize in piercing defenses and uprooting the stumps - a rare and impactful dismissal in the longer format. Leading this list in 2025 is India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah at the Top

Known for his pinpoint accuracy and deadly yorkers, Jasprit Bumrah has been the standout bowler when it comes to clean-bowled dismissals. He has shattered the stumps 12 times in Test cricket this year, more than any other bowler.

Siraj and Joseph Close Behind

Right behind Bumrah is his teammate Mohammed Siraj, who has rattled stumps on nine occasions in 2025. His sharp pace and seam movement have consistently troubled batters. Matching Siraj’s tally is West Indies’ rising star Shamar Joseph, who has also claimed nine bowled dismissals this year.

Other Bowlers in the Elite List

Australia’s Mitchell Starc, renowned for his inswinging yorkers, follows with seven bowled wickets. His compatriot Scott Boland and West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican complete the list with six dismissals each.

Most Bowled Wickets in 2025 (Tests)

Jasprit Bumrah – 12

Mohammed Siraj – 9

Shamar Joseph – 9

Mitchell Starc – 7

Scott Boland – 6

Jomel Warrican – 6

These numbers highlight how even in an era dominated by batting, a handful of bowlers still possess the skill to send stumps cartwheeling in the toughest format of the game.

India Dominate Day 1 After Bowling Out West Indies for 162

The opening day of the Ahmedabad Test saw complete control from Team India despite a few early lapses in the field. West Indies captain Roston Chase won the toss and chose to bat first on what appeared to be a good surface for batting. India even missed two catching opportunities, but that did little to change the script.

In less than two sessions, the visitors were bundled out for just 162 runs in 44.1 overs. India then made strong progress in their reply, reaching 121 for 2 by stumps, reducing the deficit significantly and setting themselves up for dominance heading into Day 2.