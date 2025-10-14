Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketKL Rahul's 58 Drives India To Test Victory Over West Indies, Series Ends 2-0

KL Rahul's 58 Drives India To Test Victory Over West Indies, Series Ends 2-0

India have beaten West Indies in the second Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, clinching the series 2-0. KL Rahul played an instrumental role in the chase.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India have won their second Test against West Indies by 7 wickets in New Delhi.

After a solid display in the first innings, both with the bat and ball, the home side imposed a Follow-On, inviting the tourists to bat again.

However, they display a lot of grit and determination this time around, and managed to pose a decent target to chase down. With an early setback close to the end of Day 4, things could have gone awry for India, but on the final day, they strolled to a comfortable victory.

IND vs WI Test: KL Rahul Led The Chase

KL Rahul looked in great touch this series. During the first Test match, he notched a 100, and has now secured a 50 while chasing the score set by West Indies in the final fixture. He finished the match on 58, sealing the chase with a four.

His innings were instrumental in calming things down after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early departure last evening. He has now scored 20 half centuries, and 11 centuries in this format. 

Sai Sudharsan had accompained him on the other end for quite a while in the chase, bowing out earlier today on 39 off 76. In the first innings of the second Test match, he scored a brilliant 87.

Shubman Gill, who scored 129 in the first innings of this match, and a 50 in the first Test, joined him at number 4, but departed on just 13 runs. It was then over to Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul, who marched on to the winning runs.

IND vs WI Test Series Stats

Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the series as the top scorer on 219 runs. His best was the 175 that he hit in the first innings in this match. 

Behind him are KL Rahul (196 runs) and Shubman Gill (192), in that order.

Indians also dominate the top wicket-takers list. Kuldeep Yadav finishes first with 12, followed by Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja with 10 and 8 wickets, respectively.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies LIVE CRICKET Score IND Vs WI Test Series IND Vs WI Live Score Shubman Gill KL Rahul IND Vs WI Ind Vs Wi Test India West Indies Series
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Cities
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Chaos At Ludhiana Concert: Fans Clash With Police Over Entry At Satinder Sartaaj Show
Horrific Double Death In Moradabad: Devar And Bhabhi Burn Alive Over Marriage Dispute
Reckless Stunts And Road Rash: Two Shocking Incidents Caught On Camera In Kerala And Dehradun
Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget