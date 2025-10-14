KL Rahul's 58 Drives India To Test Victory Over West Indies, Series Ends 2-0

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India have won their second Test against West Indies by 7 wickets in New Delhi.

After a solid display in the first innings, both with the bat and ball, the home side imposed a Follow-On, inviting the tourists to bat again.

However, they display a lot of grit and determination this time around, and managed to pose a decent target to chase down. With an early setback close to the end of Day 4, things could have gone awry for India, but on the final day, they strolled to a comfortable victory.

IND vs WI Test: KL Rahul Led The Chase

KL Rahul looked in great touch this series. During the first Test match, he notched a 100, and has now secured a 50 while chasing the score set by West Indies in the final fixture. He finished the match on 58, sealing the chase with a four.

His innings were instrumental in calming things down after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early departure last evening. He has now scored 20 half centuries, and 11 centuries in this format.

Sai Sudharsan had accompained him on the other end for quite a while in the chase, bowing out earlier today on 39 off 76. In the first innings of the second Test match, he scored a brilliant 87.

Shubman Gill, who scored 129 in the first innings of this match, and a 50 in the first Test, joined him at number 4, but departed on just 13 runs. It was then over to Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul, who marched on to the winning runs.

IND vs WI Test Series Stats

Yashasvi Jaiswal finished the series as the top scorer on 219 runs. His best was the 175 that he hit in the first innings in this match.

Behind him are KL Rahul (196 runs) and Shubman Gill (192), in that order.

Indians also dominate the top wicket-takers list. Kuldeep Yadav finishes first with 12, followed by Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja with 10 and 8 wickets, respectively.