IND vs WI: India's Complete Dominance Secures Victory By An Innings And 140 Runs

HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI: India's Complete Dominance Secures Victory By An Innings And 140 Runs

India crushed West Indies in the 1st Test, winning by 140 runs on Day 3. Dominant batting and lethal bowling efforts sealed the victory. The second Test begins October 10 in New Delhi.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India have stamped their authority in Test cricket against the West Indies, defeating them comprehensively on Day 3 of their first Test match.  

The Shubman Gill-led side didn't even have to chase a target to clinch victory in this encounter, as they were able to bowl out their opponents in the second session of the third day, winning this fixture by an innings and 140 runs. 

IND vs WI: Test Match Summary

The match started on October 2, 2025 with a near-flawless bowling display from the home side in Ahmedabad. They were asked to bowl first after having lost the toss, but proceeded to bring the away side down to 90-5 by lunch, and then bowled them out for 162. 

Their batting reflected the same effortless class, with tons from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and vice captain, Ravindra Jadeja, as well as a half century from captain Shubman Gill. Their heroics helped India establish a lead of 286 runs (448-5 was the total score), as they declared their innings right at the start of the third day of play.

When West Indies came out to bat for the second time, the story wasn't much different, as they lost wickets cheaply, and weren't able to challenge the bowlers effectively.

66-5 was the score at lunch, and the second session, once again, brought an end to the touring side's innings at just 146 runs. The result, India won the first Test match. Mohammed Siraj picked 7 wickets across the two innings, continuing his lethal form from the England tour that was drawn 2-2.

India vs West Indies: What's Next?

India will now take on West Indies in the second and final Test match for this series. That fixture will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting from October 10, 2025.

Check out: India ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Rishabh Pant & 2 Others Likely To Miss Out

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
