India ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Rishabh Pant & 2 Others Likely To Miss Out

The ODI and T20 series between India and Australia is scheduled to begin on October 19, with Team India’s squad expected to be announced on Saturday, September 4.

Reports suggest that Rishabh Pant may miss the tour due to injury, as he has not yet fully recovered and could be unavailable for both formats.

Three Key Players Likely to Be Absent

Alongside Pant, Hardik Pandya is also expected to miss the Australia tour owing to injury. Additionally, Test captain Shubman Gill may be rested to manage workload, potentially giving Abhishek Sharma an opportunity to open alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

Rishabh Pant: The wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a fractured toe during the fourth Test against England and has been sidelined since the Manchester Test. He missed the 2025 Asia Cup and could also be unavailable for the Australia tour.

Hardik Pandya: India’s all-rounder missed the Asia Cup final due to injury and may not feature on the upcoming tour.

Shubman Gill: Having played consistently across formats and led India in recent matches, Gill may be rested for the Australia series to manage workload.

Update on Rohit and Virat's future

The futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India’s ODI setup continue to spark discussion, but both are expected to travel for the three-match ODI series in Australia starting October 19 in Perth.

National selectors are likely to make some adjustments to the squad to address fitness concerns and workload management. The final squad is expected to be decided on Saturday, the third day of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, though no official announcement has been made yet.

After a seven-month break from international cricket following India’s Champions Trophy victory in March, both Rohit and Kohli have returned to full training and are preparing for the series.

According to BCCI sources, with only six ODIs scheduled this season - three in Australia and three at home against New Zealand - selectors are unlikely to rush decisions. The board’s immediate focus remains on preparing for the T20 World Cup early next year and maximizing points in the four home Tests of 2025.