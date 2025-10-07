IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir To Host Star-Studded Party In Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian cricket team is currently engaged in a two-match Test series against the West Indies at home. India dominated the first Test, winning by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round brilliance, scoring 104 runs and taking four wickets, earned him the Player of the Match award.

Ahead of India vs West Indies 2nd Test, scheduled from October 10 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir plans to host a dinner for the team at his Delhi residence.

As per reports, the dinner is set for Wednesday, October 8, and is expected to be held outdoors in his garden, weather permitting.

Gautam Gambhir will host a Dinner for the Team India tomorrow at his residence ahead of the 2nd Test. [Vipul Kashyap]



- Good team bonding with youngsters. 👏 pic.twitter.com/UX98WLYoDM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 7, 2025

In the first Test, West Indies struggled with the bat, being dismissed for 162 and 146, while India declared at 448/5.

Key contributions came from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Jadeja (104), supported by outstanding bowling from Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar. The dinner promises to be a celebration of India’s dominant performance and a morale booster ahead of the second Test.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach.

