Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir To Host Star-Studded Party In Delhi

IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir To Host Star-Studded Party In Delhi

Ahead of India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir plans to host a dinner for the team at his Delhi residence.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian cricket team is currently engaged in a two-match Test series against the West Indies at home. India dominated the first Test, winning by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round brilliance, scoring 104 runs and taking four wickets, earned him the Player of the Match award.

Ahead of India vs West Indies 2nd Test, scheduled from October 10 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir plans to host a dinner for the team at his Delhi residence.

As per reports, the dinner is set for Wednesday, October 8, and is expected to be held outdoors in his garden, weather permitting.

In the first Test, West Indies struggled with the bat, being dismissed for 162 and 146, while India declared at 448/5.

Key contributions came from KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Jadeja (104), supported by outstanding bowling from Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar. The dinner promises to be a celebration of India’s dominant performance and a morale booster ahead of the second Test.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin Imlach.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja To Join Elite Club Of World's Top All-Rounders

Also on ABP Live | ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India's Next Match - Date And Opponent Revealed

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Test Series Gautam Gambhir India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI 2nd Test Ravindra Jadeja IND Vs WI IND Vs WI 1st Test Gautam Gambhir Dinner Indian Cricket Team Dinner India Cricket News October 2025 Arun Jaitley Stadium Test Match
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
India
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
'Country That Sanctioned Mass Rape...': India Rips Apart Pak At UN Over Kashmir Women Remark
World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Breaking: Popular Singer Maithili Thakur Sparks Speculation Of Entering Bihar Politics
Breaking: Early Winter Hits Kashmir As Sonmarg, Anantnag And Pahalgam See First Snowfall
Breaking: Bihar Faces Heavy Rain, Floods, Violence And Road Accidents Ahead Of Elections
Breaking: Pawan Singh And Wife Jyoti In Public Feud Amid Bihar Polls Ticket Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget