ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India's Next Match - Date And Opponent Revealed

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
The Indian women’s cricket team has made an impressive start to ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, winning both of their opening matches. Their latest victory came on Sunday, when they defeated Pakistan by 88 runs, maintaining a perfect record in the tournament so far.

Next Match Fixture

India’s next fixture in the World Cup will be on October 9th in Visakhapatnam, where they will take on South Africa. Fans are eagerly awaiting this clash, as both teams are strong contenders in the tournament.

India’s Journey So Far

Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women’s team has played two matches and won both, earning 4 points and topping the points table. Their consistent performances have made them one of the teams to watch in the tournament.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head

Historically, India and South Africa have faced each other in 33 ODIs, with India winning 20 matches and South Africa claiming 12 victories. This head-to-head record adds an extra layer of excitement for the upcoming encounter.

Squads for the Match

South Africa Women’s Team: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dirksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso

Indian Women’s Team for ODI World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chhetri

With momentum on their side, India will look to continue their winning streak and strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
