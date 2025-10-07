IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja To Join Elite Club Of World's Top All-Rounders

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja To Join Elite Club Of World's Top All-Rounders

In Ind vs WI 1st Test, Ravindra Jadeja joined the elite group of players who have scored six or more centuries and taken over 300 Test wickets.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
India and West Indies are locked in a two-Test series, and Team India dominated the first match, winning by an innings and 140 runs. Among the standout performers was Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a brilliant 104 runs and also claimed four wickets in the second innings, showcasing his all-round prowess.

With this century, Jadeja has joined the elite group of players who have scored six or more centuries and taken over 300 Test wickets.

Only Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Ravi Ashwin, Imran Khan, and Daniel Vettori had achieved this before him.

Jadeja on brink of historic milestone

Looking ahead to the second and final Test on October 10 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Jadeja is on the brink of another historic milestone. He needs just 10 more runs to become the second Indian and fourth player worldwide to score 4,000 Test runs while taking 300+ wickets, a record currently held by Botham, Kapil Dev, and Vettori.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Test Record: In 86 Tests, he has amassed 3,990 runs in 129 innings, including 6 centuries and 27 half-centuries, with an average of 38.73, alongside 334 wickets.

Achieving 4,000 runs in the second Test would further cement his status as one of the world’s greatest all-rounders.

IND vs WI 2nd Test - Preview 

The second and final Test of India vs West Indies series will be played on October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. India dominated the first Test, winning by an innings and 140 runs, with standout performances from Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Dhruv Jurel. Jadeja scored a brilliant 104 runs and also took four wickets, showcasing his all-round capabilities.

Heading into the second Test, India will aim to complete a series whitewash, while West Indies will look to avoid a consecutive loss.

A major highlight will be Jadeja chasing another historic milestone; he needs just 10 more runs to become the second Indian and fourth player globally to score 4,000 Test runs and take over 300 wickets.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
