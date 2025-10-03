Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI: Five Milestones KL Rahul Reached With His Latest Test Hundred

IND vs WI: Five Milestones KL Rahul Reached With His Latest Test Hundred

KL Rahul’s latest hundred is only his second at home. His first came in Chennai back in 2016 against England.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

KL Rahul produced a memorable innings of 100 runs off 197 balls in the first Test against the West Indies, and in the process, etched his name into the record books with five remarkable milestones.

His knock not only strengthened India’s position in the match but also highlighted his resurgence in red-ball cricket.

1. Century after 3211 days on home soil

KL Rahul’s latest hundred is only his second at home. His first came in Chennai back in 2016 against England. After a gap of 3211 days, he has finally added another Test ton in India – the longest wait between two home centuries by an Indian batter.

2. 26 innings between two home tons

Alongside the long wait in days, Rahul also had to endure 26 innings before breaking his home drought. This puts him fourth on the list of most innings between two Test centuries in India. R. Ashwin leads that chart with 36 innings.

3. 10 Test centuries as an opener

With this knock, KL Rahul completed his 10th Test hundred as an opener. He now joins an elite list of Indian openers, with only Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Murali Vijay previously having scored 10 or more tons at the top of the order.

4. Most Test runs in a calendar year for Rahul

2025 has been KL Rahul’s best year in Test cricket so far. With this innings, his tally for the year has climbed to 649 runs – his highest in a calendar year. His previous best was 633 runs in 2017.

5. Sixth century in World Test Championship history

KL Rahul has also added another feather to his cap in the World Test Championship (WTC). This was his sixth century in WTC history, placing him alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill currently lead with nine centuries each.

Also on ABP Live | KL Rahul Breaks 9-Year Home Century Drought With 11th Test Hundred

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
India Vs West Indies KL Rahul IND Vs WI IND Vs WI 1st Test KL Rahul Ton
